Start personal match columns in media to avoid scams

I agree with Ms Lee Yim May's views (Focus on boosting marriage rate first to increase birth rate, March 5).

I believe many people want to settle down but do not have many chances to go out and socialise, especially during the pandemic. So they turn to dating apps and agencies.

But these apps can be a hotbed of scammers. There have been reports of people cheated of their life savings while searching for their better half. My nephew, too, has run into scammers while using these apps.

Membership at local marriage agencies is also costly. There are many promises made but few matches, or matches that are not what you are looking for. There is also no refund even if no matches are found.

Perhaps the local media could start personal columns that would require anyone who wants to place an advertisement to show proof of identity.

Older people are also looking for companionship. Let's put in the effort to help them fulfil their dreams.

Josephine Pereira