Danger at walkway along Marine Parade Road

The walkway along Marine Parade Road, from the Amber Road roundabout to Parkway Parade, is a very busy path used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The width of the walkway is narrow and, at the narrowest point, it is less than 1m.

The danger lies in that the walkway is directly next to a busy, straight road, and the entire section of more than 100m does not have any railings to prevent pedestrians, cyclists or children on scooters from straying onto the road.

Although there are speed-regulating strips leading up to the roundabout, it is common to see vehicles, including buses, going at 60kmh or more.

It is a disaster waiting to happen, since it is not unimaginable for vehicles to lose control - like in the fatal accident that happened at the roundabout in 2019, which led the authorities to construct a railing there.

It is also possible for pedestrians or cyclists to fall onto the road if they accidentally bump into someone along the narrow walkway.

On any given day, it is very common to see young children scooting along the walkway while cyclists zoom past.

The authorities should consider making some improvements to this walkway.

We do not need a tragic accident to prompt a redesign of the walkway, like what happened at the roundabout.

For example, there could be a railing along the entire walkway.

This would also prevent jaywalkers from crossing the road to get from Cote D'Azur condominium to Katong V mall - a common sight on any day.

Another solution would be to widen the walkway, or to shift the walkway farther away from the road, since there is still some space between the existing path and the power station.

Lee Soon-Hwa