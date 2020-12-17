Forum: Damage limited, thanks to SCDF and neighbours

On Nov 28, my family and I were at a mall near my home when my husband suddenly realised that he had forgotten to turn off the stove.

When we rushed back, two fire engines were already at the scene, and the children and I were hysterical.

A young Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer calmed us down while the others darted up to my flat. Fortunately, there was only a very charred pot and smoke.

We would like to express our gratitude to these brave men, and also thank the civic-minded neighbours who called for help.

Atika Abdullah Foo