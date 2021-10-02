Daily Covid-19 figures should still be disclosed

I disagree with the points raised by Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik (Daily Covid-19 numbers should not blur bigger picture, cause unintended pain, Oct 1) and Forum writer Steven Ho Peng Hock (Should daily reports focus only on those who are likely to fall very ill?, Oct 1).

Both writers advocate either withholding or delaying information on infection figures from the public.

Instead of moving towards transparency, they seem to be advocating more opacity. As it stands, the information provided by the Ministry of Health is not as comprehensive as in places like Hong Kong, which provides the locality information of every confirmed Covid-19 case and flight and seat number of every imported case.

As a citizen, I would like to receive timely and complete information from the Government, so that I can make my own decision about whether to go out or attend certain events based on my own assessment of my health, condition and risk.

Goh Ee Ca