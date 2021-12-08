Cyclists shouldn't ride on narrow walkways with blind spots

I fully agree with Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan (Few cyclists follow rules at pedestrian-only zone, Dec 6) that there is a pressing need to address the issue of errant cyclists openly flouting rules and putting pedestrians at risk.

On Sunday, I witnessed a near-collision between a pair of cyclists and an elderly man at a walkway between a condominium and a petrol station in Bukit Timah Road.

The elderly man had been walking when suddenly, two cyclists came speeding round the narrow bend without slowing down or dismounting, and came within mere centimetres of him.

This is not the first instance I've seen of cyclists recklessly endangering pedestrians.

It is highly dangerous to allow cyclists to cycle down narrow walkways with blind spots, because they pose real risks to pedestrians, especially young children and the elderly.

More needs to be done to prevent cyclists from being a danger and nuisance to others. For example, there should be big signs telling cyclists that they must dismount before being allowed on walkways with blind spots. And to facilitate this, the authorities should place poles periodically along these paths so cyclists would have to dismount.

Cameras could also be installed at the blind spots, so that cyclists know there would be consequences if they choose to break the rules.

The authorities need to be more proactive in preventing accidents from occurring.

Jayesh Kishor Melvani