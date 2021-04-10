Cyclists reminded to ride safely and look out for others

We thank Ms Ng Suan Eng for her letter (Cyclists at Rail Corridor racing across bridges instead of dismounting, April 1).

The enhancements to the Rail Corridor, including the former railway bridges, aim to make the space more inclusive and accessible for all visitors.

Visitors can now use the trail for different recreational activities like jogging, cycling or to simply take a stroll to appreciate the greenery and heritage structures.

Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that the Rail Corridor remains inclusive and safe as a shared space for all.

We remind all visitors to adhere to safety guidelines and advisories when visiting the Rail Corridor, and to be gracious to fellow users.

Cyclists are reminded to ride safely and look out for other users along the trail. They should slow down and give way to others, especially at crowded areas, and dismount and push their bikes when approaching narrow stretches, such as along the old railway bridges.

Other users can also play their part, such as being attentive to their surroundings and giving way to faster-moving users.

Sharon Chan

Director, Central Nature Reserve

National Parks Board

Teo Chong Yean

Director (Projects)

Urban Redevelopment Authority