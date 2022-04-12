As a cyclist in Singapore since 2004, I have been both thrilled and dismayed by the ever-increasing number of cyclists on the road, and the unfortunate failure of Singapore's roads to keep up with this trend (So many leisure cyclists. What will nudge more to cycle to work?, April 8).

Despite the best intentions of all parties, cyclists, motorists and pedestrians do not mix well together.

The solution is not more shared paths, but devoted cycling lanes where people can enjoy their ride without fear of being hit by cars or hitting pedestrians.

The best (and possibly only) example of this is in Tanah Merah Coast Road, where the dedicated cycling lane is one of the best travelled on our island.

An example of what can go wrong is the newly opened Changi Bay Park Connector where cyclists and pedestrians must compete for space with sometimes unfortunate results.

Many places smaller than Singapore (Manhattan and Amsterdam come to mind) have dedicated cycling lanes, so I don't think limited space is enough of a reason to rule them out.

For everyone's health and safety, a dedicated round-the-island cycling lane is the best option.

Eric Rosenkranz