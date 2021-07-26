Poly nursing course

Cut-off score required already low

  • Published
    4 min ago

I refer to the letter "Review entry criteria for polytechnic nursing courses" (July 21).

I feel that the current entry requirement, a minimum cut-off score of between 26 and 28 points, is low, considering the course content.

The modules are tough, and what the students learn during their three years in school is comparable to what medical students go through in their first few years.

One way around this would be to first do a nursing course in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), then enter a polytechnic, a route which a lot of ITE nursing students are taking now.

The student nurses can also have a lot of opportunities to upgrade themselves at the hospitals.

Kong Eelin

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2021, with the headline 'Cut-off score required already low'. Subscribe
Topics: 