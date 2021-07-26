Cut-off score required already low

I refer to the letter "Review entry criteria for polytechnic nursing courses" (July 21).

I feel that the current entry requirement, a minimum cut-off score of between 26 and 28 points, is low, considering the course content.

The modules are tough, and what the students learn during their three years in school is comparable to what medical students go through in their first few years.

One way around this would be to first do a nursing course in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), then enter a polytechnic, a route which a lot of ITE nursing students are taking now.

The student nurses can also have a lot of opportunities to upgrade themselves at the hospitals.

Kong Eelin