Customers also informed via statements

We refer to the letter "Change in fixed deposit terms should have been better communicated" (June 21) and thank Mr Alvin Ang for his feedback.

Since May last year, when we changed the way fixed deposit interest rates are being applied, we have informed our customers through various modes of communication, such as branch notices, the DBS website (Web banners, disclaimer notes and product FAQ pages) and fixed deposit statements that are sent to customers.

We proactively publish information such as penalty fees for premature withdrawals.

Nevertheless, we are mindful of the needs of our customers and will continue to improve our communications.

P'ing Lim

Head of Deposits, Financial Solutions and Ecosystems

Consumer Banking Group

DBS Singapore

