Companies should compensate customers fairly for their mistakes

Companies, especially those in the service industry, need to be responsible and compensate their customers fairly when mistakes are made.

Recently, a food delivery rider indicated that my order had been delivered, and submitted to the app as proof an accompanying photo of an order which was not mine.

He then rang my doorbell and said he did not have my order. This exchange was fortunately caught on closed circuit television camera.

I contacted the company, but was told I could not get a refund as my item had been marked as delivered, even though I had also sent in the CCTV footage to show that this was not the case.

As the company ignored my requests to escalate the issue on other channels such as chat, e-mail and its online platform, I had to submit my request through the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case). This led to an additional month of waiting time, about $40 in administrative fees, and much frustration.

The company eventually admitted its mistake, apologised and gave me a refund and $10 in goodwill vouchers. It gave me a further $10 in vouchers after I raised the administrative costs of engaging Case, and said it could not compensate me further.

Some customers try to do the right thing by submitting feedback through the company's channels. But I wonder if the company would have given me a quicker and more satisfactory response had I published the video evidence on social media, and named and shamed the company and the rider.

In my case, I tried to do the right thing, but still was not compensated fairly.

Naming and shaming companies online is an unpleasant way of doing things, but as my experience has shown, this sometimes is the only way for customers to get fair treatment.

Jacqueline Wong Syn Li