Shops must do better

A study by the Institute of Service Excellence at Singapore Management University shows that customer satisfaction in the retail sector has declined (Poll: Customer satisfaction dips in retail sector, July 7), and I can see why.

I have observed that many in the retail trade are reluctant to go the extra mile for customers.

Ask a supermarket worker in the seafood section about meat items nearby, and the typical response would be: "I'm not in charge of that counter."

Some salesmen have a habit of passing the buck when dealing with customer dissatisfaction.

When promotional items run out of stock, and salesmen are asked when the items would be available again, the reply is often: "I don't know, you should contact the supplier."

Customers usually deal directly with shops and not with a third party, so why should they contact the supplier themselves?

Negative practices like these make customers unhappy and discourage them from patronising the shop in future.

Retailers should bear in mind that customers have the luxury of choice as they can shop at many places.

Business is very competitive these days and store operators cannot afford to act irresponsibly if they want to stay viable.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng