Customer service

It all starts with management

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Customer service in Singapore can be far from desirable (Create shopping experiences that stand out to draw customers back, April 11). Bosses, as well as customers, seem to think that customer service starts and ends with the front-line staff.

I suspect many bosses start a business and depend solely on their front line to deliver results. They lack an in-depth understanding of what customer service is about. Customer service does not start or end with the front line, but with management.

To deliver a memorable customer experience that will lead to repeat business, what is important is to have a proper connection between staff and management first.

Management must first deliver memorable "employee experiences" before the front-line staff can deliver memorable customer experiences.

Goh Eng Chai

 

Bosses, as well as customers, seem to think that customer service starts and ends with the front-line staff.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline It all starts with management. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top