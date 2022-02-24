FairPrice employee was a great help

My husband and I went grocery shopping at FairPrice Xtra in Jurong Point on Sunday morning.

After paying at the cashier, I felt short of breath and we stopped by a wall to rest. As my condition did not improve, my husband went to the customer service counter to borrow a wheelchair.

The officer, Mr Goh Hong Jern, came to our rescue and pushed our trolley of groceries while my husband pushed me in the wheelchair to our apartment above the mall. Mr Goh took both the wheelchair and trolley back afterwards.

We thank Mr Goh for his kind gesture and congratulate FairPrice for having such a passionate and helpful employee.

Ong Leng Mui