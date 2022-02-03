Booking firm and airline showed professionalism

Two weeks ago, I tried to get a full refund for a Garuda flight to Indonesia I had booked through Traveloka for my domestic helper.

Garuda does not have a Singapore phone number, but it has an online chat through which staff responded almost instantly. Garuda staff tried to understand my issue, and let me know that a refund through the airline would come with a fee so I needed to go to Traveloka for a full refund.

I called Traveloka, and a staff member advised me to send an e-mail to its customer service. I exchanged e-mails with Traveloka over four days, with responses coming the same day even during the weekend.

Traveloka eventually contacted Garuda, and the airline offered me a full refund in the form of a voucher valid for one year which I was happy to accept.

I was really impressed by the professionalism shown by Traveloka and Garuda.

Ho Tong Fatt