Current fare structure in private-hire car ride industry needs to change

Many comments have been made about the high fares from surge pricing during peak periods for private-hire car rides, and the difficulty in booking rides (Tough to get rides, even with steep surge pricing, June 25; $150 relief welcomed but not enough, say cabbies and private-hire drivers, June 22).

Allow me to share something from a driver's perspective.

Most full-time drivers spend between eight and 12 hours driving. Fares hit extremely high levels for only around two to three hours during this period. During non-peak periods, the fares are often lower than a metered taxi.

In an hour, a driver usually manages an average of two rides and makes an average of about $20 to $30. If you do the maths, after deducting rental of an average of $70 per day and petrol of $50 on average, a typical private-hire car driver takes home about $130 per day.

Divide that by the 10 hours of being on the road, and you get $13 an hour.

Many private-hire car drivers have families to support. How do you do that earning just $13 an hour - without benefits like Central Provident Fund contributions, medical leave and annual leave?

Many go for the incentives offered by the various platforms which can be quite attractive. In general, petrol and rental can be covered if a driver hits about 30 trips a day.

It takes roughly 15 hours to hit 30 trips a day. Do this for an extended period, and one risks developing many health issues.

Hence, many would prefer to get a full-time salaried job if possible.

From the above, it is quite clear that this industry cannot be sustained by fares alone. The profitability of the platforms also takes a hit as they have to keep giving incentives to make sure there are enough drivers to meet demand.

I have the luxury of not having to depend solely on being a private-hire car driver for income as I do this only part-time. My fellow drivers who are doing it full-time have to chase the incentives and dollars to make ends meet for their families.

Perhaps increasing the base fare and placing a cap on the high price surges during peak periods would help. This could lower the need for drivers to chase the price surge to cover the cost of low earnings from non-peak periods.