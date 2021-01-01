Forum: Customers' taste buds will decide fate of curry puff

Singapore's embrace of diverse cultures and races makes it a city that epitomises the beauty of multiculturalism.

Business owners need to be creative to sell their products (Devil's Curry'O puff: Cultural appropriation or appreciation?, Dec 29).

As long as the marketing process is not racially demeaning, we should have an open heart and mind to try the product.

Ultimately, the taste buds of consumers will decide the fate of the product.

As Dr Alexius A. Pereira said in his commentary, live and let live, be less thin-skinned and more forgiving.

If we scrutinise every idea or product on its originality, many products may not find any market in Singapore.

The world needs less confrontation and more encouragement of new ideas.

Foo Sing Kheng