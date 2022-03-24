Letter of the day

Culling of wild boar does not solve root of problem

Awoman was injured and taken to hospital when a wild boar ran into her in Yishun earlier this month. About a year ago, two people were injured in one night by a wild boar in Punggol. Both times, the wild boars were caught and euthanised (Aggressive wild boar caught and euthanised after chase, Feb 27, 2021; and Wild boar that injured woman in Yishun caught, 'euthanised humanely', March 21).

I am almost certain that a similar incident will happen again in Singapore. And I am certain that the result of the hunt for the wild boar involved will be "humane euthanasia" too.

The culling of wild boars as a way to manage their population has been done time and again.

This is because there is no relocation for these animals, whose habitats are being cleared for redevelopment.

But culling does not solve the root of the problem. Euthanising the animal is an easy way out and a quick fix to appease the public that the problem animal has been gotten rid of.

I propose the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme as an alternative solution, as suggested by Forum writer Teo Kok Seah (Choose more humane solutions other than culling wild boars, March 9, 2021).

I hope wildlife scientists and biologists can get on board and study this method to decide on its viability in managing the wild boar population.

Toh Yen-Lin

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2022, with the headline Culling of wild boar does not solve root of problem.

