Forum: Critical to ensure vaccination programme is robust

There are several lessons we must learn from what happened in South Korea over the state-administered free flu vaccine programme and the reports of deaths possibly linked to the jabs.

First, it is important to prevent any diseases that can be eradicated by vaccines, such as influenza. This is especially important to prevent two concurrent epidemics when the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second, it is important to be transparent when investigating these deaths. Should there be any safety concerns, a temporary halt to the programme should be ordered immediately. On the contrary, if there are no safety concerns, it is important to push on to save as many lives as possible.

Third, there is a need for proper consultation with a physician before receiving any vaccine. This is so that any concerns about side effects can be addressed, or the physician can assess the suitability of a patient before administering any vaccine.

After receiving a vaccine, the recipient should be monitored for any severe allergic reaction, such as anaphylaxis, before being allowed to leave the healthcare facility. There should not be any short-cuts in implementing a vaccine programme. Concerns about cost and bureaucracy must not be allowed to compromise the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine programme. Vaccination during community events should be disallowed.

Fourth, physicians should also conduct comprehensive consultation and physical examination, paying attention to patients' past reactions to any vaccine. This will reduce the chance of adverse reaction and fatalities.

Fifth, vaccines are largely safe for the majority of the population. However, there are some who are not suitable to receive live vaccines. This includes those who are immuno-compromised from long-term use of immunosuppressive drugs and those who have just received chemotherapy.

Hence, the public should have their medical history ready and on hand before visiting physicians.

Finally, much of the benefit of a nationwide vaccination programme is derived from maintaining a herd immunity in the population. Hence, those who are well and have no contraindications against the vaccine should come forward to be vaccinated. The herd immunity created over years will protect the vulnerable among us.

It is critical that we implement a robust system here to protect our population. This is especially so as vaccinating against Covid-19 is going to be one of the pillars of fighting the ongoing pandemic.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)