I am a senior citizen and a fan of the programme Crime Watch. I have watched every episode since it first aired on TV.

It is really amazing to watch how the police solve crimes such as murders, robberies, scams and rioting. I hope they keep up the good work and continue to keep Singapore free from crime.

I also thank National Crime Prevention Council chairman Gerald Singham for the good advice given to the public.

Winnie Ong Phek Lian