Forum: Crew and ambassadors were courteous and professional

I refer to Ms Lilian Lim's experience with rude cruise ambassadors (Rude cruise ambassadors ruined travel experience, Nov 24).

My wife and I took a cruise from Nov 13 to Nov 15, and want to record our appreciation for the effort put in by all the crew for a wonderful experience. Staff from all departments, including food and beverage and housekeeping, were courteous and professional.

And the cruise ambassadors were no different. They carried out their job politely and with finesse. I did not find them rude.

Dominic Heng