Be mindful of currency conversion rates used

As borders open up and we start to embark on trips out of Singapore, we need to be mindful of the exchange rates used when we charge transactions to our credit cards.

I was in Malaysia last weekend and used two cards from the same bank.

While one card's conversion rate was decent, at between RM3.13 and RM3.15 to the Singdollar, my other card had the rate at RM3.02.

I accept that there can be some differences in bank fees.

But I find it hard to comprehend such a big difference between cards from the same bank.

Lim Weng Kheong

