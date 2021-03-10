Create three-digit hotline for those who need help

There appear to be more maid abuse cases in Singapore, and this does not reflect well on us.

Apart from legislation to increase sentences, I suggest the following practical steps to stem maid abuse.

Make it mandatory for all maids to own a mobile phone and have their phone numbers registered with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). This would let MOM conduct random checks on maids by calling them to ask how their employers are treating them.

Set up a dedicated hotline with an easy three-digit number and let the maids know before they start work that they can use this number to get help if they face abuse.

As not all maids can speak English, all they would need to do is call the emergency number, which would show as a missed call and trigger an alert on MOM's end. MOM could then check the employer's address and investigate the case.

There are existing hotlines that foreign maids can call to seek help, but some maids may find them difficult to use.

David Mitchell