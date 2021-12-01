Create proper system and laws to better protect healthcare workers

I refer to Straits Times journalist Nadine Chua's article "More healthcare workers facing abuse" (Nov 28).

Healthcare workers have been described as the last line of defence in Singapore's fight against the pandemic (Healthcare workers are last line of defence in pandemic battle, says Ong Ye Kung, Nov 7), and much has been said in praise of the sacrifice made by them over the past 20 months.

It is thus incomprehensible that, while laws have been enacted to protect security officers, and abusers of safe distancing ambassadors get fined or jailed, there is scant protection for healthcare workers, who may face abuse and harassment on an almost daily basis.

In Britain, systems have been set in place to systematically investigate and prosecute individuals who abuse healthcare workers, and such abusers can be denied non-emergency care in the National Health Service.

I suggest that our local authorities explore how our healthcare workers can be better protected. For a start, a system should be set in place to investigate episodes of abuse and harassment.

Laws should also be introduced to prosecute the most egregious behaviours such as physical violence, molestation and threats of violence.

In addition, it may be worthwhile penalising unreasonable and abusive behaviour by either stripping subsidised patients of their subsidies, or imposing a surcharge on non-subsidised patients.

Denying recalcitrant individuals who have a history of abusive behaviour access to non-emergency care can certainly be considered, but this may be ethically challenging.

It is not enough to send bouquets to our healthcare workers or to reward them financially, even though such gestures are appreciated. Our last line of defence deserves better.

Sitoh Yih Yiow (Dr)