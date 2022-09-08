Doctor and nurses looked after patient with multiple allergies

I convey my heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctor who attended to me while I was receiving my second booster shot for Covid-19 at Clementi Polyclinic on Saturday.

I have multiple allergies, and told the nurse registering me that I had experienced side effects with my previous shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The nurse alerted the doctor, Dr Choo, who came to see me as soon as she was done with her previous patient. She was kind and worried for my safety, as I was there alone and one of the side effects I had previously experienced was feeling like I was "floating". Dr Choo was worried I would fall.

I am grateful for the team's genuine care for my well-being, and sincerely hope that this little note encourages them to continue with their good work so that patients like me with allergies are looked after properly.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian