Serology testing a safeguard to ensure integrity of records

We thank Ms Queenie Choong for her feedback (Remove need for serology test to update Covid-19 vaccination record here, Jan 27).

Currently, all individuals who have been vaccinated overseas with vaccines approved under the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing are accorded interim recognition as vaccinated individuals upon arrival in Singapore.

For those who are planning to stay in Singapore for the long term, they may subsequently apply to have their overseas vaccination records fully recognised in the National Immunisation Registry.

Today, about three-quarters of arrivals to Singapore come with digitally verifiable certificates, and do not need a serology test to verify their vaccination status.

As paper certificates come in a wide range of formats and languages, and are easier to falsify, serology testing is still needed to confirm that a person has undergone effective Covid-19 vaccination.

The Government is working with more countries to adopt the use of digitally verifiable certificates.

As more countries move to digitally verifiable certificates and adopt ways to validate paper and digital certificates, we may review the need for serology testing in the future.

Tan Wei Ming

Senior Director (Special Projects)

Ministry of Health