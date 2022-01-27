Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination

Remove need for serology test to update record here

To confirm a person's overseas Covid-19 vaccination and update his record in the National Immunisation Registry, the Ministry of Health (MOH) requires him to perform a serology test as well as show his vaccination documentation.

This disproportionately places the burden of proof, as well as cost, on the person vaccinated overseas.

Countries such as Britain do not require a serology test to register overseas vaccination. And other vaccinations done overseas, such as the ones for diphtheria and measles, are accepted by MOH without the need for additional tests.

I hope that MOH will reconsider this policy and accept overseas vaccination records without the need for a serology test.

Queenie Choong Wei Ling

