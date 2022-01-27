Covid-19 vaccination

Ministry to ensure clear and accurate information

We thank Ms Low Yunying for her feedback (Hotline gave wrong information, Jan 21).

Ms Low had asked about vaccination on behalf of her migrant domestic worker. We have reached out to her to clarify the matter. We have also helped her to book the requested Covid-19 vaccination for her helper.

The Ministry of Health will continue to do our best to support citizens with clear and accurate information.

We encourage all eligible Singaporeans and residents here to get the recommended Covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses when they are offered to them.

Yvonne Chan

Director

Strategic Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Health

