SMS message for booster invitation to be made clearer

We refer to Mr Cheong Wing Kiat's letter (Mixed messages on Covid-19, July 15).

Currently, individuals aged 50 to 79 can receive the second Covid-19 booster if they choose to do so. The second booster should be taken at least 28 days after an infection.

Our Covid-19 and vaccination databases are synchronised, and those who try to get vaccinated or boosted within 28 days of an infection episode will be asked to delay taking their shots.

However, we do send out booster invitations ahead of time, so individuals have time to consider and prepare. We will make this clearer in the booster invitation SMS message to cases such as Mr Cheong's.

All persons eligible for their second booster may book an appointment on appointment.vaccine.gov.sg

They can also walk into any of the 10 Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) located across the island. To find a JTVC or other vaccination locations near you, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine

Dinesh Vasu Dash

Group Director, Crisis Strategy and Operations Group

Ministry of Health