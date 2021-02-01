Covid-19 not an excuse to ditch tradition

Chinese New Year, like other festivals, is defined by traditions.

Since time immemorial, there has been no let-up in observing practices like spring-cleaning, decorating the home, buying new clothes, having reunion dinners, tossing yusheng, giving Mandarin oranges to friends and relatives, and of course, giving crisp new notes in red hongbao packets.

These traditional practices enhance our experience of Chinese New Year, probably the most important event in the lunar calendar.

Therefore, I disagree with Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng on ditching the tradition of giving new notes (Time to ditch tradition of giving new notes?, Jan 29).

I agree that money is money, and I cannot foresee anyone being so ungracious as to reject a hongbao with old notes. But this is not the point. It is tradition we should be contending with.

In fact, I cannot appreciate a need to ditch any traditional practice just because technology offers an alternative.

E-hongbao is convenient but it is a sure way of killing a tradition. It is cold, impersonal, mechanical and unemotional.

Banks issuing new notes for Chinese New Year has been a yearly affair for a long time.

Covid-19 has caused disruptions in many aspects of our lives, but we are managing, because of the safety measures introduced.

So what makes the issuance of new notes so different? Covid-19 should not be used as a convenient excuse.

Banks can similarly introduce measures to ensure the safe and convenient exchange of notes, and help in preserving a tradition.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan