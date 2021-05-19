In the letter, "Airport workers deserve to get protection of the highest standard" (May 17), Mrs Sng Siew Ping raised concerns about the safe management measures at Changi Airport.

The safety of our airport workers and safeguarding public health have always been our top priorities. Since the onset of Covid-19, the airport community has put in place multiple risk-based measures to protect our airport workers. These measures, which include segregation, vaccinations, protection and regular testing of airport workers, were implemented in close consultation with the Ministry of Health.

In particular, segregation measures to minimise interaction have been in place since March last year. Passengers from higher-risk countries are processed separately from other passengers, and are escorted from the time they disembark till they board their dedicated ground transport to serve their stay-home notice.

All airport workers are also required to adhere strictly to the personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, which are benchmarked to healthcare protocols and tiered by risks.

Workers handling flights from the highest-risk countries don the full suite of N95 masks, face shield, medical gown and gloves though these are uncomfortable.

Our airport workers have been trained to properly don, doff and dispose of their PPEs, and are constantly reminded to take extra care when doing so at special facilities at the airport.

These measures meet, if not exceed, international best practices, including those laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and Airports Council International.

With the emergence of a more transmissible Covid-19 strain, we have further strengthened the measures. For example, segregation has been enhanced to reduce exposure of airport workers handling higher-risk passengers to the rest of the airport community. These workers will now be cohorted, and will use separate toilets and rest areas within the higher-risk zone.

They have also been put on a seven-day Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) cycle. We will also be introducing additional antigen rapid tests between the RRT cycles.

Our airport front-line workers have been working tirelessly over the past 16 months, doing their best to secure our borders while ensuring Singapore stays connected to the world.

We hope that Singaporeans will continue to give the airport community their full support in this difficult period.

Margaret Tan

Director

Airport Operations Regulation and Aviation Security

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Albert Lim

Senior Vice-President

Passenger Experience

Changi Airport Group