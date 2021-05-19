I appreciate the contribution of Mrs Sng Siew Ping, who suggested that airport workers should be accorded the highest protection (Airport workers deserve to get protection of the highest standard, May 17).

However, I am concerned with what, to me, appears to be the too-early pointing of fingers.

It is easy for people to criticise things given the wisdom of hindsight.

What is worse is that such accusations might potentially hurt the morale of those fighting this difficult disease, not just at the airport but all over the country, especially at hospitals.

This could have serious consequences, and potentially determine whether or not Singapore, as a whole, is able to win the battle against Covid-19.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip