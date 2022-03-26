Covid-19 death • Patient's condition had worsened rapidly

We wish to express our condolences on the death of Mr Low, Ms Jessie Lau Piak Hwee's father, and are deeply saddened by the family's loss (Family was not told father's condition had turned critical before he died of Covid-19, March 25).

Mr Low was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 23 and treated for Covid-19 pneumonia.

During his admission, after holding steady for the first 48 hours, his condition rapidly worsened on the morning of Feb 26.

His swift deterioration and death resulted in us not being able to contact the family until he had died.

As the family could not be with Mr Low during his last moments, we offered to let them see him one last time before we proceeded to seal his body in a bag.

However, the family member we spoke to declined.

We then facilitated the collection of his body by the undertakers.

We apologise for overlooking and not responding to Ms Lau's subsequent e-mail.

We have since contacted her to provide an update and closure.

We also wish to assure members of the public that our doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff are doing their best in the midst of the Omicron wave, and patient care is not compromised.

We seek the public's understanding should our service fall short unintentionally, and will continue to review our processes to support our patients and their families during this difficult time.

Gerald Chua (Clinical A/Prof )

Chairman, Medical Board

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital