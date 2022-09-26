Appreciate the sound decisions that brought good outcomes

The lives of Singaporeans have largely returned to what they were pre-pandemic.

Thanks in part to support from relief funds, the Singapore economy has continued to grow. Since the height of the pandemic, the economy has recovered fairly quickly and the country has suffered fewer residual effects compared with many others.

The Government made an expected draw on past reserves for the three financial years of 2020 to 2022 of $42.9 billion, aimed at protecting lives and livelihoods of Singaporeans.

During the pandemic, people showed their appreciation for front-line workers such as nurses, cleaners and food delivery riders. There are probably others we have yet to appreciate publicly.

Perhaps it is also time to appreciate the politicians who made sound decisions at critical moments and brought about good outcomes.

It has been a tough two years, but we have largely overcome the challenges as a nation.

Yeow Beng Zhen