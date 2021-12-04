Covid-19 a good reason to make changes in diet and lifestyle

With December already upon us, there is no better time to reflect on ourselves - pandemic or no pandemic.

My octogenarian mother-in-law recently tested positive for Covid-19. After an uneventful isolation period, she recovered and resumed her normal life. I am extremely grateful, and determined to learn what she must be doing right. I know she takes simple meals and makes sure she gets enough sleep, among other things.

A two-year loss of normal life because of the pandemic is a long time for anyone. Too long for any able person not to have taken proactive action and made changes in his diet and lifestyle for the sake of battling the virus.

Ask yourself the following questions. Are you now able to walk more steps or run longer distances without feeling worn out? Do you now get up earlier to get more morning air? Are you exposed to more sunshine? Are you spending more on healthy food than in pre-pandemic times? Have you ditched any unhealthy habits? Have you quit smoking?

While many clamour for and even demand transparency over pandemic measures and vaccine safety from the authorities, I think it is just as important as responsible individuals to take personal effort and action to strengthen our immune system - the ultimate defence system - which, after all, is totally in our own hands.

Ooi Mun Kong