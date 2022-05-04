Trust put in private medical sector not misplaced

It is never easy for the medical profession to handle a new and novel disease. Doctors are worried about personal vulnerability even as patients' needs have to be taken care of.

But being a doctor handling the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore was easier and safer than elsewhere (Prime Minister pays tribute to 'fearless' healthcare workers battling pandemic, April 25).

On the front line, we were fed up-to-date information directly from the Ministry of Health and instructed on the best preventive and therapeutic measures to adopt. This removed any speculative guesswork on our part, and all we needed to do was follow the guidelines.

Medical staff were given priority for vaccinations, and the leadership was always supportive. No expenses were spared in providing us with personal protective gear, testing equipment and information technology platforms to perform to the best of our ability.

This has resulted in one of the world's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates.

General practitioners were paid fairly and promptly for work put in, and have also benefited from the hands-on experience of fighting a pandemic.

The trust and belief that the Government put in the private sector have not been misplaced, and it is a symbiotic relationship that can be expanded.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)