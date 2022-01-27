Teacher checked on child every day during isolation

My primary school-going child was recently infected with Covid-19 before she was vaccinated.

I was worried as her symptoms seemed more severe than what children normally experience. Besides a spiking fever, she lost her voice, and had dizzy spells and gastrointestinal issues.

During this stressful period, there were some sweet moments that eased the anxiety. Her form teacher checked in every day to encourage her, and made her laugh, too. The teacher also made it a point to support us whenever possible with our queries, sometimes over the weekends. She went beyond her duty to ensure that her young charge was coping well during her time of isolation.

Her teacher's calls meant the world to my daughter. I am also extremely thankful for the support of the other school staff and home recovery medical team who helped us.

This episode has made me wiser, and more appreciative of those who work to protect the health of others. Let us not forget that these unsung heroes also have families of their own, but they choose to do their bit for the nation.

Should we feel overwhelmed by the growing fears of the pandemic, remember the good work done by these individuals - healthcare workers, teachers and support staff in schools, hospitals and public transport. Let us be socially responsible and not make life any more difficult for our front-liners.

Susan Chiong Soo Chien