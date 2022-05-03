Covid-19

Stay vigilant to protect vulnerable groups

Now that Singapore has lowered its disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level from orange to yellow, I am heartened at how far we have come and look forward to the positive impact it will have on businesses.

However, as a person who has vasculitis, an autoimmune disease, I echo the fear of those who are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, such as people with autoimmune diseases.

As the measures relax, I sincerely hope that the public will practise social responsibility by wearing a mask when they feel unwell. Some people also live with elderly grandparents, and we all need to play a part in protecting vulnerable groups.

Sherry Soon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2022, with the headline Stay vigilant to protect vulnerable groups.

