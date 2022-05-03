Covid-19

Set up memorial so people don't forget the lessons learnt

Updated
Published
7 min ago

The Straits Times' look back on the past two years marks an important milestone in Singapore's fight against Covid-19 (These two years lost - or not, April 30).

I suggest that a memorial be constructed so that this important event is never forgotten.

As for the text accompanying the memorial, Singaporeans can contribute their reflections on the sacrifices everyone had to make as well as express their gratitude towards those who helped during this difficult period.

I would propose that this memorial be located at Changi Airport so that all who enter our country, whether as tourists or residents, are reminded that freedom comes with the need to behave responsibly.

We are still not entirely done with Covid-19, and there will be other pandemics in the future, so a memorial would be a good reminder of the lessons learnt and to never take things for granted.

Tan Li Fong

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2022, with the headline Set up memorial so people don't forget the lessons learnt. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top