Set up memorial so people don't forget the lessons learnt

The Straits Times' look back on the past two years marks an important milestone in Singapore's fight against Covid-19 (These two years lost - or not, April 30).

I suggest that a memorial be constructed so that this important event is never forgotten.

As for the text accompanying the memorial, Singaporeans can contribute their reflections on the sacrifices everyone had to make as well as express their gratitude towards those who helped during this difficult period.

I would propose that this memorial be located at Changi Airport so that all who enter our country, whether as tourists or residents, are reminded that freedom comes with the need to behave responsibly.

We are still not entirely done with Covid-19, and there will be other pandemics in the future, so a memorial would be a good reminder of the lessons learnt and to never take things for granted.

Tan Li Fong