Be more flexible on siblings' piggyback vaccinations

On Jan 5, my eight-year-old son received the Ministry of Health's SMS invitation to get the Covid-19 vaccine. His six-year-old sister, however, was still awaiting her turn.

We made the appointment on a Saturday at the vaccination centre nearest our home so that we would not have to take time off from work to accompany the children. We also hoped that our daughter would be able to walk in and take her dose at the same time.

We prepped our children for weeks on the vaccination and role-played the injection with them.

However, when we got to the vaccination centre, we were disappointed to be informed that younger siblings are not allowed to walk in and "piggyback" on older siblings' appointments from Friday to Sunday due to these days being peak periods where limited doses are available only for children with appointments.

While we had failed to read the fine print on younger siblings walking in with older siblings only on non-peak days, we thought some flexibility could be shown to families already on site.

We pleaded with the staff, explaining how our children would want to take their vaccinations together. We asked if there was any possibility of "no shows" from which extra doses would be available so our younger child could be vaccinated as well. When we arrived at 6pm, the waiting area was empty, while the observation area inside was less than half-full.

But we were turned down and had to reschedule our elder child's appointment for a weekday so both siblings can be vaccinated together.

The healthcare staff were sympathetic to our plight, but we hope the Ministry of Health can be more flexible.

Abel Li Xiangqin