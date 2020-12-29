Forum: Couples should not wait till it's too late to start a family

I empathise with the couples who are spending large sums to boost their chances of becoming parents despite the odds stacked against them (Couples trying to conceive hope for more financial help, Dec 25).

The report reminds us once again of the fertility crisis our nation faces, and it is timely to remind the younger generation, who don't have to contend with the burden of genetic problems beyond their control, about how their lifestyle choices may be affecting their chances of childbearing.

The fertility rate for Singapore last year was 1.14 births per woman. This is way below the replacement level.

Young graduates in their late 20s are busy pursuing a higher degree or trying their best to climb the corporate ladder, and blissfully leave the issue of marriage on the back burner.

Health authorities and fertility experts commonly point out that women over the age of 35 and men over 40 will find it increasingly difficult to produce a child.

Pregnancy over the age of 35 also carries higher risks.

The young must seriously think about putting marriage and reproduction on top of their list of priorities in life.

Heng Cho Choon