Couple's kindness reflects S'pore spirit

I was touched to read about Mr Asanul Fariq Sani and Madam Norhasyimah Awaludin, who started Riqmah Kindness Corner to give people free groceries (Family sets up free grocery corner outside their Tampines home for needy, Aug 22).

Their kindness exemplifies the spirit of Singapore, and is an example for all to emulate in little ways, such as saying thank you for an act of kindness, clearing the table after meals, flushing the toilet after use, throwing litter into bins, showing respect and contributing to a worthy cause.

Let us all love our neighbour in the same way we love our family and friends, and be kind to one another regardless of race or religion. That would be the best gift to celebrate Singapore's 56 years of independence.

Keith Wong