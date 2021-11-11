Countries need to lay out concrete plans on how to achieve pledged targets

For all the urgency surrounding this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), I am concerned that the goal of carbon neutrality by the middle of this century remains out of reach (Singapore pledges to phase out coal use by 2050, Nov 5).

One, the constant shifting of responsibility between long-industrialised and still-developing countries is unproductive.

The historical contributions to climate change by advanced economies - two centuries worth of carbon emissions since the start of the Industrial Revolution - must be addressed.

Countries fortunate enough to enjoy excess resources should share those surpluses with neighbouring countries, helping more of the world to cross the carbon neutrality finish line.

It is one thing to make pledges on carbon neutrality, and another to fulfil them. A target date is only as good as the policies underpinning it. All countries should, as soon as possible, lay out concrete plans on how they intend to achieve the pledged emissions reductions.

Singapore's per capita carbon emissions is around 8.4 tonnes per capita.

We are still overwhelmingly reliant on fossil fuels, with natural gas driving about 95 per cent of electricity generation.

Our commitment to phase out the use of coal by 2050, though well-intentioned, is insufficient.

Achieving complete carbon neutrality within 30 years is an uphill task, but not impossible given Singapore's advantages of compactness and competence in public works.

To become a true "city in nature", Singapore must vigorously pursue low-emissions technologies like solar and nuclear power.

With the planet evidently "one minute to midnight", it is high time world leaders started acting like it.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi