Lower the annual income ceiling

I applaud the Government's decision to distribute a cost-of-living special payment of up to $500 to eligible Singaporeans ($1.5b package to help Singaporeans cope with inflation, Oct 15).

However, I am surprised that the upper limit for annual income is fixed at a rather high level of $100,000.

I would consider those earning more than $70,000 per year to be more than capable of shielding themselves from the impact of inflation, spiralling mortgage payment due to interest rate hikes, and the impending rise in the goods and services tax and transport fares. The median annual income in 2021 was $56,160 a year.

According to 2021 data, if a person's annual income is $80,000 or more, he is earning more than 65 per cent of all resident taxpayers.

This cost-of-living special payment should be reserved for the lower-income groups who are facing genuine hardship. Therefore, the threshold for the annual income level for those receiving the payout should be revised to a lower ceiling.

Alternatively, eligibility should be calculated based on total household income.

This would ensure a fairer distribution of the nation's reserves to truly vulnerable groups, such as retirees and those currently unemployed.

Jason Goh