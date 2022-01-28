Cost of living • Reduce petrol duty

I commend the Government's recent efforts to abate the effects of inflation on Singaporeans. The recent tightening of monetary policy reflects a desire to make our country more liveable by controlling cost pressures.

Petrol prices are now soaring. This means not only that drivers will have to pay more for fuel, but also that businesses will incur higher costs to transport goods around the island.

This erodes the earnings of businesses that are already facing challenging cost pressures and reduced demand. Costs will likely be passed down to consumers.

The Government could alleviate this problem by reducing the duty levied on petrol.

Ong Peck Lian

