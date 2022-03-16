Recent case shows need to safeguard vulnerable areas in construction industry

The recently reported case of a workplace safety and health officer who had his registration revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is a timely reminder for the safety fraternity that corruption does not pay (MOM revokes licence of workplace safety officer who was fined for corruption, March 11).

There is a need to safeguard areas in the construction industry that are vulnerable to corruption and bribery by site management and supervisory staff.

Stamping out corruption requires effort from stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and MOM could hold regular talks with senior management and supervisory staff from the major industrial sectors to create more awareness of the need to stamp out corruption.

An independent in-house or external audit committee could also be appointed to ensure that proper checks and balances are in place in companies which do not have their own appointed committee.

Lim Boon Khoon