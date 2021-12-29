Lessons to be learnt on what values society wants to uphold

It has been rather distressing to keep up with the Committee of Privileges' investigation of former MP Raeesah Khan's lie in Parliament.

However, through it all, one observation persists - Ms Khan's choices have been disappointing.

Ms Khan made a conscious decision to lie, twice.

Even if she was in dire need of direction from her party's leadership on how to admit to the lie and then tell the truth in Parliament, no one has the ability and power to take over another person's autonomy over his speech and decision-making process.

To lie twice demonstrates a choice, and Ms Khan is an adult who is free to make her own choices.

If there is any lesson that we could learn from all of this, it could be that the public has a responsibility to assess candidates running for leadership positions more stringently.

And while those who are more sympathetic towards Ms Khan may appeal for compassion and forgiveness due to her exceptional circumstances, we should use this experience to evaluate the importance of integrity and honesty to us.

Isabella Ow