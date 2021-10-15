Convert site into a waterfall park

With Jurong Bird Park due to move to Mandai next year (Opening dates of two wildlife parks uncertain, Oct 14), I am concerned about the fate of its current site.

Even without the birds, it is a beautiful, lushly landscaped park with its undulating landscape covered by all kinds of shrubs and trees, ponds and, of course, one of the world's tallest man-made waterfalls.

I hope the authorities will not destroy what has been built up to become the site of a world-class tourist attraction that many Singaporeans have come to love and be proud of since its opening in 1971.

I appeal to the Government to convert the site into a waterfall park to complement its neighbouring Jurong Hill Park, so that the site can remain true to the objective of the old Jurong Bird Park - as mooted by our late deputy prime minister, Dr Goh Keng Swee, to be a refreshing oasis in the midst of Jurong Industrial Estate, and a place where Singaporeans can escape from urban life and relax with nature.

Edwin Pang