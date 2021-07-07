Contract terms changed without notice

I have been a StarHub cable TV subscriber for more than a decade.

I cancelled an add-on channel when I renewed a two-year service contract in 2019. That channel has since shown a "press the blue button to subscribe to this channel" message, and I assumed I no longer subscribed to it.

It was only recently, when I checked the electronic bills, that I found out StarHub has been charging me for the unsubscribed channel all this while.

When queried, StarHub said that my subscription to that channel was still active in its system, and that my inability to watch it and the message it was showing were technical issues that I had not brought to the company's attention to rectify.

I had another rude shock when I received my latest e-bill, which was more than double the amount of previous bills.

Apparently, my service contract was automatically renewed on new terms and charges upon expiry of the previous two-year contract. I had not been given any notice of this, let alone consented to it.

When queried, StarHub insisted that there had not been an automatic renewal of contract but said that "your TV service was not automatically recontracted; however, since your previous contract with the free promotion and additional subscription discount has already ended, you will be charged the standard prices".

StarHub said that I would continue to be billed for as long as the service is active or until I terminate the service.

I urge StarHub cable TV subscribers to scrutinise their bills and keep tabs on their contracts.

Beatrice Kwan Li Hung