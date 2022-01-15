Curious what percentage of complainants are helped by Case

I read with interest the Forum reply by the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) on actions that it has taken on errant firms (Case has options to go after errant firms, Jan 11).

The quoted number of escalated cases seems very low - 17 compliance agreements and five cases brought to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore since 2018.

I visited Case's website and found 41 firms on Case's alert list, another low number.

Can Case give the percentages of total Case complaints these agreements, unfair practice cases and blacklisted number of firms make up?

I am very curious about Case's ability to help the majority of complainants as Case has told my friends and me that there is little that it can do about errant retailers who take payment and fail to deliver goods and services, and our only recourse is to take up civil suits against the retailers.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng