Case can do little if a firm doesn't respond

My wife and I engaged the services of an interior designer in August last year to help in the design, layout and project management of renovation works for our home. It turned out to be a disappointing experience due to delayed responses to requests and lack of transparency in the provision of costings.

In October, just when work was supposed to start on-site, the designer proposed that we terminate her services. I accepted and then tried to negotiate a fair settlement for the refund of my deposit, but she insisted on her method of computation.

We approached the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) for help as the design firm was a CaseTrust accredited entity, and we thought that it would be easier for Case to pursue the matter. After evaluating our situation, Case wrote to the firm.

But after Case had written to the firm three times without receiving a response, officers informed us on Dec 23 that they were unable to assist us further since they cannot compel the firm to respond.

Instead, Case suggested that we pursue our case via the Small Claims Tribunal, while cautioning that there was no guarantee of getting any refund via the tribunal, so we should consider accepting any refund on the table from the firm.

If businesses refuse to respond to Case, and Case has no power to compel a response, how effective is the organisation?

It is sad for Case to act merely as a messenger, with both Case and consumers at the mercy of a firm choosing whether to respond.

Alfred Ng